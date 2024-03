YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Harvest Preparatory Academy will hold a special assembly, with Mary Hudson, the mother of Katy Perry, serving as guest speaker.

In a press release, Hudson, an author and speaker, will share her journey and offer insight to sixth and 12th grade students.

The event will take place on Friday, March 15, from 10:00am to 11:30am, at the Yuma Campus Auditorium, located at 350 E. 18th Street.