AWC to host 2024 National TRIO Day Celebration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Middle school, high school, and college students from Arizona Western College's (AWC) TRIO Program will participate in the 2024 AWC National TRIO Day Celebration this weekend.

In a press release, the event, taking place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center Multipurpose Room on Saturday, February 24 at 9:00am, is to "express appreciation to the community for its support."

The press release mentions that unlike student finanical aid programs, "the TRIO programs have provided valuable supportive services to students from low-income and working families to successfully enter college and graduate for over 50 years."

"The AWC TRIO Programs want to give back more in 2024 to the communities in our district for all of the help and support they provide to our first-generation and low-income pre-college and college-level students." Michelle Thomas, AWC Director of TRIO Programs

The event will go until 2:00pm. To learn more about the event and the program itself, read the press release below.