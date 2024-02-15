Dream. Draw. Win. Future Career Art Contest for kids to win money for their education

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee shares who qualifies to enter and how much you could win

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - To all kids in grades kindergarten through 6th, here is your chance to put that crayon to paper and create a masterpiece of what you want to be when you grow up to win some money.

The Arizona State Treasurer's Office along with AZ529, Arizona's Education Savings Plan is providing an opportunity for elementary school students to win $529 towards their future education and career goals.

Kimberly Yee, Arizona Treasurer explains how AZ529 Education Savings Plan works.

"It's a wonderful savings opportunity for families to put money aside and have that grow over time and parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, they can get a tax deduction with the money that they set aside," Yee said. "It could be $15 a month, whatever their budget allows. And so this money as it grows over time, is ready to go for your child when they get into higher education after high school. They can use it for college, they can use it for vocational schools, so many opportunities, and that allows them to have money in the bank before they're ready to get out into the real world."

If you would like to enter the contest, students are asked to draw, paint or find a creative way to make an art piece representing their dream job.

One student from Yuma County will be chosen, along with 14 other students, one from each county throughout Arizona.

Criteria:

It must be drawn on a paper no larger than 8.5x11 inches

One original entry per person

Open to K-6th graders in Arizona, including students from district, charter, private, tribal schools, and homeschools

Entries will be judged on four categories worth 25 points each: Originality, Creativity, Organization and Content.

Entries are accepted through March 3, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

You can upload a picture of the drawing here.

All 15 winners will go to the state capitol to accept the check.

"This huge check is sometimes bigger than the size of the child and it's wonderful because as families start putting money aside to a 529 plan, they can actually start growing that little bank account," explained Yee.

Yee also mentioned how the plan isn't just for kids.

It can be for adults who are going back to school, grandparents can put money into the account and get a tax deduction just as much as the parent can.

"So there's no limits on who can put money in," explained Yee. "The good news we have this year is in 2024 we opened up the fact that you can move any of those extra funds into your retirement plan, Roth IRA."

It's never too early or late to start this.

Parent or guardians of the winners will be responsible for setting up an AZ529 account if it does not already exist.