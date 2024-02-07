Local elementary school to purchase second school bus

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gadsden Elementary School Distrct (ESD) #32 has announced their purchase of a second school bus for the 2023-24 school year.

In a press release, the purchase is to help "improve student transportation services" as well as to enhance safety and comfort for students, "but also contributing to the district's commitment to providing efficient and reliable transportation solutions."

"We are very excited to see our bus fleet improving. The safety and well-being of our students is very important, and this new bus will be used to replace the older buses that we have." Salvador Sandoval, Transportation Director

The school district says the bus is a 2024 Bus International, with a purchase total of $166,482.90. To learn more about the bus and its features, read the press release below.