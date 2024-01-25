Skip to Content
Yuma Education

Freshman registration and information nights happening at YUHSD schools

Yuma Union High School District
By
New
today at 12:08 PM
Published 12:48 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) announced its schools will be having on-campus freshman registration and information nights in February.

These events are to help future high school students with the enrollment process and to generate excitement, said YUHSD.

YUHSD schools will be having a variety of events such as informational family nights, elective showcases, and middle school visits.

Here are the list of events happening at each campus:

  • Cibola High School
    • Visiting Middle Schools: Week of Feb. 12
    • Registration Event: Thursday, Feb. 22, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Gila Ridge High School
    • Visiting Middle Schools: Week of Jan. 29
    • Pathways-palooza: Wednesday, Feb. 7
    • Registration Event: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Kofa High School
    • Visiting Middle Schools: Monday, Feb. 12
    • Registration Event: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • San Luis High School
    • Visited Middle Schools: Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 19
    • Registration Event: Monday, Feb. 5 and Tuesday, Feb. 6, 4-6 p.m.
  • Somerton High School
    • CTE Exp and College/Career Family Night, Thursday, Jan. 25, 5:30-7 p.m.
    • Visiting Middle School: Thursday, Feb. 15
    • Registration Event: Thursday, Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m.
  • Yuma High School
    • Visiting Middle Schools: Starting Wednesday, Feb. 23
    • Registration Event: Tuesday, Feb. 27 and Thursday, Feb. 29, 4-6 p.m.

YUHSD said families will still need to take part in on-site enrollment in July.

If families have any questions or concerns, contact your respective school’s academic office.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content