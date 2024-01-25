Freshman registration and information nights happening at YUHSD schools

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) announced its schools will be having on-campus freshman registration and information nights in February.

These events are to help future high school students with the enrollment process and to generate excitement, said YUHSD.

YUHSD schools will be having a variety of events such as informational family nights, elective showcases, and middle school visits.

Here are the list of events happening at each campus:

Cibola High School Visiting Middle Schools: Week of Feb. 12 Registration Event: Thursday, Feb. 22, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.



Gila Ridge High School Visiting Middle Schools: Week of Jan. 29 Pathways-palooza: Wednesday, Feb. 7 Registration Event: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.



Kofa High School Visiting Middle Schools: Monday, Feb. 12 Registration Event: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

San Luis High School Visited Middle Schools: Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 19 Registration Event: Monday, Feb. 5 and Tuesday, Feb. 6, 4-6 p.m.

Somerton High School CTE Exp and College/Career Family Night, Thursday, Jan. 25, 5:30-7 p.m. Visiting Middle School: Thursday, Feb. 15 Registration Event: Thursday, Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m.

Yuma High School Visiting Middle Schools: Starting Wednesday, Feb. 23 Registration Event: Tuesday, Feb. 27 and Thursday, Feb. 29, 4-6 p.m.



YUHSD said families will still need to take part in on-site enrollment in July.

If families have any questions or concerns, contact your respective school’s academic office.