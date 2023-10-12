Skip to Content
Local high school students invited for AWC Senior Days

Arizona Western College
today at 10:57 AM
High School Senior Day events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the AWC Yuma Campus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local high school students are invited to visit Arizona Western College (AWC) in the upcoming weeks to attend High School Senior Days.

AWC said they created events for high school seniors to experience what it's like to be on a college campus.

All this effort is to break barriers and make higher education more accessible for students, said AWC.

Local students will get to learn about majors and programs, go on a guided tour, participate in a scavenger hunt, and have lunch on campus.

The events will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the AWC Yuma Campus located at 2020 S. Ave. 8E.

A campus map can be found here.

Here is a list of days of the events for each local high school:

“We’re excited for seniors to join us at AWC for High School Senior Day! Students will have an opportunity to explore our AWC campus and learn about the many benefits of continuing their education after high school,” said Biridiana Martinez, AWC Outreach, Recruitment & Early College Director.

According to AWC, students can reach out to their high school counselor or email admissions@azwestern.edu for more information.

High School Senior Day Schedule from AWC

Time Topic Location 
8:45am - 8:50am Arrive at AWC   
9:00am Welcome 3C Schoening Center 
9:30am - 10:30am Majors & Program Session 3C Schoening Center 
10:30am - 11:45am Guided Tour/Scavenger Hunt (1hr 15min) All AWC Campus 
11:45am - 1:00pm Lunch and Club Fair Grassy area in front of AB 
1:10pm Senior Day Wrap Up - North Wing 3C Schoening Center 
1:30pm Depart from AWC   
Courtesy: Arizona Western College

