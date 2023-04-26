Arizona Western College adds program to help those who lost jobs during pandemic

The Arizona QUEST Program is helping people get back into the workforce as soon as possible

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you lost your job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizona Western College (AWC) has a program that could help you find your next career.

Arizona Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy, and Training (QUEST) prepares students for jobs in high-demand fields, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and information technology.

President of AWC Dr. Daniel Corr says he's proud of the partnership with ARIZONA@WORK to fulfill the needs of Yuma County residents.

"Great for Yuma County because our ability to retract and retain businesses in Yuma to create thriving communities really depends on a well-trained workforce, so this is an opportunity for folks who are looking for that opportunity to up-skill or re-skill," says Dr. Corr.

If you qualify and enroll in the program, all tuition costs are covered.

"Regardless of the costs, 100% of it is paid for through this amazing grant opportunity," continues Dr. Corr.

This is considered a fast-track certification program.

Elaine Groggett, AWC's Director of Curriculum, Assessment and Scheduling says the length of the program varies depending on what job you want.

"The broadband fiber optics training is four weeks and most of their bookwork is actually online and are coming in to do the hands-on skill portion," says Groggett. "But we're trying to stick between four to anywhere from eight to 12 weeks, some run a little bit longer."

AWC hopes this will get people back to work quickly and set them up for academic success as well.

"So we're trying to give them something to get them started but then a lot of these are academic courses, so they can always come back and then pursue an associate's degree," mentions Groggett.

Individuals 18 years old and up are eligible and when applying, you do have to show proof you were affected by the pandemic.

This all comes full circle after the Department of Labor awarded a $15 million grant to Arizona QUEST, a statewide coalition that includes the Arizona Commerce Authority, six community colleges, and Arizona@Work in the fall of 2022.

Along with Yuma County, five other counties also benefit from the collaborative initiative including Cochise, Maricopa, Mohave/La Paz, Pima, and Yavapai.

Enrollment started this spring, but Dr. Corr says you can start at any time. You don't need to wait for the next semester, in most cases.

"We are the provider of workforce training in Yuma and regardless if this grant is for you, there's something here for you and we'd love for you to stop by or call. We'll take care of you," Dr. Corr adds.

You can find more information and how to enroll here.