Local elementary seeking support after winning a state competition

GADSDEN, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Ed Pastor Elementary School is seeking support for their upcoming participation in the Odyssey of the Mind World Competition.

For further context, Odyssey of the Mind is an international education program that encourages creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills from students around the world.

According to a press release, the school won State on April 1, and will represent Arizona when they attend the event at Michigan State University in May.

However, they need the community's help to raise the funds needed to cover the traveling expenses, registration fees, accommodations and meals. The estimated cost to participate is $15,000.

The school also said that while they made efforts to raise funds themselves, they are short of the total amount.

If you want to help the school raise the $15,000, then click here. If you also want to learn more about the competition, read the press release below.