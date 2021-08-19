4th Ave Jr High builds a racetrack for students

Yuma Education

Students have an opportunity to learn about cars - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fourth Avenue Junior High School introduced a new program where students learn about cars. Not only do they learn about maintaining vehicles on a small scale, but they also get to race them.

"We just started learning on how to use the cars, on how to change it, tune it, stuff like that and yesterday we just put that in," says Fourth Ave Junior High student Alejandro Burgos.

An empty lot across the street from the school has been converted to a race track that students helped put together.

There are 17 students enrolled in the class. Teams of four will be responsible for three remote-controlled vehicles.

