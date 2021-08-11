36-week education research underway

Yuma Education

A strategic plan to lower unemployment rate and fill higher-paying jobs - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Multiverse Campus (YMVC) is one step closer to reality, and with it could come more jobs… helping to improve our local economy. The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation (GYEDC) announced phase two of their higher education strategic plan in partnership with YMVC. The two corporations hope to bridge the gap between education and the workforce in our region.

Research is underway to find the best solution to connect local businesses with qualified workers.

"To make sure that students have the opportunity to have access to higher education and to improve their success in graduation from those kinds of programs, whether it be a four-year institution, a community college, or some other pathway," says The Wright Associates Founder and Principal Bruce Wright.

The information obtained from this research could help to lower the unemployment rate and even help people get higher-paying jobs.

"We’re looking at it from the perspective of both the student as well as the employer. So, you know, you can educate somebody, but there might not be a job once they graduate. So we need to make sure there’s that complete nexus of, you know, meeting student expectations, but also meeting employers' needs," explains Ramirez Advisor President Luis Ramirez Thomas.

Business needs will be evaluated to identify weaknesses in day-to-day operations.

"This is a community-driven process. Community-driven decision-making. We’re here to provide them the information and the tools to make those decisions," says Ramirez Thomas.

The 36-week analysis project will include an assessment of the current job market and the direct education necessary to fill local positions.