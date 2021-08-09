GESD32 votes to keep current superintendent

Yuma Education

San Luis residents speak up about suspected favoritism among board members

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gadsden Elementary School District 32 held a meeting about the Superintendent Position. The board seemed to have their mind made up, but the community feels differently about the situation.

Some say Lizette Esparza-Fuentes is not fit for the position and that she is not working well within the community.

"There are a lot of qualified people that should get a chance and the position is not being opened. They’re just giving it to her because she’s a relative of the board member. So that’s not fair to the rest of the employees," says San Luis resident David Lara.

"We recommend to wait and hold off and give an opportunity statewide, nationwide for that position that we talked about a month ago. But to be honest, there are two people here locally that have more qualifications and more years," explains San Luis resident Gary Snyder.

Although locals spoke up about their concerns to the board, Esparza-Fuentes is now the permanent superintendent by unanimous vote.