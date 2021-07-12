AWC to host Reg Fest event in Somerton for Fall 2021 semester

Yuma Education

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) is reaching out to Somerton residents to register for college on Tuesday, July 20.

AWC says it's now enrolling for the Fall 2021 semester. The event will be from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the AWC Somerton Center located at 1011 N Somerton Avenue. Click here to register and sign up for a time slot. Masks are recommended for the event.

It recently held a Reg Fest event in San Luis.

AWC will help attendees in the admission process, apply for support resources, and walk away registered for classes.



“It is not too late to enroll in college,” said Biridiana Martinez, AWC Admissions, Recruitment & Outreach Coordinator. “Let us help you get started or complete your steps to enrollment during the Summer 2021 Reg Fest.”