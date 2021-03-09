YUHSD back in the classroom

High School News

Approximately 70% of students are back to in-person learning - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District is back to in-person learning with modified hours and classroom etiquette. Students are asked to sanitize their desks before and after each class.

Lunch break has been eliminated to avoid large gatherings. Students can simply pick up their pre-packed lunch at the end of the school day, which is now 12:30 pm at some of the district's schools and 12:45 pm at others. The typical school day is now only about 5 hours instead of the usual 7 hours pre-COVID.

According to YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten, approximately 65 percent of staff and faculty are vaccinated.

Teachers have rearranged classrooms in an effort to social distance as much as possible. Some class sizes make it easier than others to keep a wider distance between students.

Families who have opted to keep their children in distance learning are still welcome to stop by their respective school to pick up breakfast and lunch for their child in a drive-through setting.

Patten encourages parents and students to reach out to the schools with any questions or concerns about the recent transition back to the classroom.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Gila Ridge's assistant principal shares the new classroom normal.