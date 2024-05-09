FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to reach triple-digits within the next few days

Temperatures will increase throughout the area by the time the weekend arrives as skies remain clear

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Just below normal temperatures today will warm to near normal tomorrow, with a gradual warming trend continuing into next week.

The lower deserts will see increasing chances for triple digit afternoon high temperatures by the end of the weekend and heading into next week.

Otherwise, typical springtime afternoon breeziness along with dry conditions will continue.