Blessing of the Backpacks event going on Sunday at Christ Lutheran Church

Students and teachers can both come out for both raffles and a free lunch, Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you’ve recently started going back to school, there is an event going on for you on Sunday, August 8. Christ Lutheran Church in Yuma is having its third annual Blessing of the Backpacks event.

Students along with teachers and other school faculty members can bring a backpack or any other school supply to be blessed during services. In addition to the blessing, a free lunch will also be offered after the services.

Event leader Kimber Meeks shares, "We just felt three years ago that it was just time to invite the community to come and join us in that celebration."

Meeks, who has been leading the team of volunteers organizing the event, says that the church wants to let the community know that they are there to help those who need it.

"We also have [James B.] Rolle elementary school right next door, so we wanted them to know and the neighborhood to know that Christ Lutheran Church is here for them. If they ever need anything, we’re here,” continues Meeks.

The event will take place at the church over on 2555 S. Engler Ave. The first service will be offered at 8:00 a.m, with the free lunch taking place at 12:00 p.m.