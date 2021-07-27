A new normal for students in the upcoming school year

Back to School 2021

COVID testing at schools, what you need to know - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While masks are not required at schools, the youngsters are still not eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Parents, faculty, and staff are left with decisions to make about each student as the Delta variant is making its way through Yuma County.

Yuma School District One says they are ready for students to return to the classroom.

"We were very fortunate and grateful to have the partnership with our local Yuma County Health Department in helping us acquire the rapid COVID-19 test kits. So we were able to provide that to our staff and students on an optional basis. It is not a requirement. We are going to continue that into this school year as well for staff and students," says Yuma School District One Communications Coordinator Christine McCoy.

Parents will have the option of signing a consent form for the entire school year. However, they will be called before their child is tested for COVID-19 each time. Only students exhibiting virus symptoms will be tested as needed.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Editon, Arlette Yousif shares more details from the district about its plans for the upcoming school year.