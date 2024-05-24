Local high schools host graduation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's graduation night for several schools in the Yuma Union High School District.

Students from Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, San Luis, and Yuma High all made their graduation walk after years of hard work and determination.

To put the numbers into perspective, more than 2,400 students will receive their diplomas.

They've also amassed over $ 36 million in grants and scholarships for their future educations.

Corey Semler, Principal of Cibola High School, shared some insight he hopes the new grads will remember along their new life journeys.

“Those really important adults in your life and even some of the friendships you made along the way those life lessons that you pick up to go out and apply and do big things,” said Semler.

The graduations will be live streamed on each school's Facebook page.

Here is a list of websites and official Facebook pages for YUHSD schools:

Facebook:

Tonight at 10, we'll hear from some of this year's new batch of graduates.