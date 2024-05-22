Six local high school students receive scholarships

YUHSD says more than 70 qualified applicants were considered by Helios and the Arizona Community Foundation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Six Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) students will receive the annual Helios Ready Now Yuma Scholarship.

Helios Education Foundation and YUHSD announced the recipients this week.

YUHSD said the scholarship is worth up to $15,000 each year and is renewable for up to three more years.

It is also a part of Helios' more than $3 million investment over 10 years in YUHSD students through the scholarship program that began with the Class of 2019.

“We are incredibly proud to support these outstanding students through the Helios Ready Now Yuma Scholarship,” said Grace Smith Kaus, director of postsecondary success initiatives for Helios Education Foundation. “Their dedication and hard work have earned them this opportunity, and we believe in their potential to transform their lives through postsecondary education. By investing in their future, we are also investing in the future of our community.”

YUHSD said school counselors and principals gave their recipients an oversized check and balloons as a surprise presentation on campus.

Click HERE to watch a video compilation of the surprises.

“I have all of the money I need to pay for college, and now I’m not going to need loans or anything,” said Cibola senior Grace Villa, she plans to attend Arizona State University in the fall.

Here are the following recipients for this year:

Grace Villa from Cibola High School plans to go to Arizona State University

Kirra McDowell from Gila Ridge High School plans to go to Arizona State University

Emma Connor from Kofa High School plans to go to Boston University

Anelys Romo Herrera from San Luis High School plans to go to Arizona State University

Nalani Acosta from Vista High School plans to go to Arizona Western College

Patrick Argomaniz from Yuma High School plans to go to Northern Arizona University

YUHSD said the Helios Ready Now Yuma Scholars program supports high school seniors with financial needs who want to attend college.

Students need to be enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university and must be pursuing a four-year degree. The scholarship is also renewable if students are in good standing and maintain the required GPA.

Congratulations to everyone who received a scholarship!