New electronics program at Wellton Manufacturing Training Center launches to meet industry need

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) announced it launched a new Electronics program to meet an industry need in the local region.

This new program will allow students seeking electronics and test industry jobs to gain skills.

According to AWC, the program trains students on the basics of theories of electronics.

It also allows participants to advance through the program and become highly skilled for the workforce in their desired path, AWC said.

“Embark on an exhilarating journey into the realm of electronics with Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College's Basic Electronics 101 Certification. Designed for entry-level students, this 6-week hybrid course combines online modules with hands-on sessions, starting with Electronics and Test Technology I on May 13. Thanks to available grant funding, the course is accessible to all,” said Jim Larson, AWC Director of Manufacturing.

AWC said the new program is another way that Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College is meeting the needs of the industrial community and students in the region.

The class is Electronics and Test Technology I (ECT-120), which begins on May 13 and runs from 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. with a 30-minute break for lunch.

It is a six-week course and is online and in-person on Saturdays. Classes will take place at the Wellton Manufacturing Training Center located at 28851 County 12th Street in Wellton.

To register, go to azwestern.edu/admissions.