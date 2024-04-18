Imperial Valley College hosts 2024 Career Education Day

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) hosted its annual Career Education Day, with over 1,000 students in attendance.

High school and middle school students from all across Imperial Valley got a chance to learn about IVC career options and services on Thursday.

Almost 90 local agencies were on hand providing information, presentations, and displays.

The event included demonstrations by the Fire Department, Nursing School, and K-9 Units.

We spoke to Efrain Silva, IVC's Dean of Business & Workforce Development, about why it's important to have events like these.

He stated, "I think for a lot of people to really understand what careers are about, to be able to speak to professionals in those careers. Get a really good sense of what it's like to be with attorneys, technicians, nursing, health fields,".

IVC said they have been hosting this event for over 20 years and it gets bigger every year.