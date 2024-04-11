AWC starts its third annual Enrollment Tour

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local high school seniors are receiving a helping hand on their transition to college.

Arizona Western College's (AWC) third annual Enrollment Tour is underway, stopping at Yuma High School on Thursday.

The tour visits high school campuses in the Yuma and La Paz area, providing seniors with resources and orientation to enroll for upcoming summer and fall programs.

AWC says it hopes to expand its horizons and eliminate barriers to obtaining a college degree by meeting students where they are and bringing resources and services to them.

Biridiana Martinez, the Director of Outreach & Recruitment at AWC, says, "A lot of these kids already have a goal in mind, they want to go to college, they want a career, they want an education, so all they need is that extra support and that's what we're here for."

Yanet Lucero, a Counselor at Yuma High School adds, "Instead of not knowing what I want to do, it gives them an opportunity to research everything that AWC has to offer"

For more information about AWC enrollment visit https://www.azwestern.edu/admissions.