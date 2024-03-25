NAU-Yuma hosts inaugural Student Research Symposium

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Join Northern Arizona University (NAU)-Yuma students, faculty, and staff at its inaugural Student Research Symposium Tuesday.

Over 30 students from across all colleges will be presenting their discoveries, scholarly work, and in-depth research with their peers, and professors.

This event enhances the research process and gives students feedback that helps improve their research.

"The research is a process and so we want to show them we're here to support them and help them and their careers. The end goal is that they will learn what employers want, what, and how to succeed in their careers," says Aimee Quinn, the NAU-Yuma Campus Librarian.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

It will be at the AWC Schoening Conference Center and is free to attend.