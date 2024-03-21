Local fifth graders to join I’m Going to College event at AWC

I'm Going to College event to host students from Cesar Chavez Elementary School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) announced it invited fifth-grade students to experience college life at the Yuma Campus.

Fifth-graders from Cesar Chavez Elementary School in San Luis, Arizona will join the I'm Going to College event next week.

AWC said they will first join a mock new student orientation before going into three mini-college classes taught by faculty members.

According to AWC, professors volunteer to teach the students 25-minute lessons based on their areas of expertise.

This will give the fifth-graders a first-hand look into a college classroom and how it works.

The fifth-graders will also have lunch on campus and have an achievement ceremony.

AWC said students will get to receive I'm Going to College T-shirts with the year they will complete their bachelor's degree which would be in 2035.

“Embark on the journey of learning, where every day is a chance to discover new wonders and dream about the endless possibilities your future holds,” said Biridiana Martinez, AWC Outreach, Recruitment and Early College Program Director. “The I’m Going to College event motivates students to look forward to their educational journey with excitement and curiosity about career opportunities and dual enrollment through an exceptional hands-on experience.”

This event has welcomed elementary-aged students to AWC's campus to inspire them to consider higher education.

AWC said 3,032 students have come through the program since 2010.