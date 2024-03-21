Local college and university partner to expand cross-border education

IVC and CETYS University will continue to explore pathways to increase access to educational opportunities and resources in an affordable way

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mexicali's Centro de Enseñanza Técnica y Superior (CETYS) University to partner on a binational study program.

This study program will help broaden access to courses and resources for IVC and CETYS University students.

IVC said the MOU will be effective from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2026.

This MOU will begin a partnership to develop productive academic and educational cooperative relationships to serve the needs of a cross-border region through mutually beneficial programs, said IVC.

IVC said its students will have new access to degrees in engineering and corporate law.

Including other programs that are available through CETYS University that have classes available in Spanish and English.

According to IVC, it agreed to allow CETYS students who meet IVC's international student application requirements to attend IVC.

Those students would pay regular per-unit tuition and related fees that Imperial Community College District residents generally pay, said IVC.

IVC said it will issue Form 1-20 (Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status) to participating students from CETYS.

CETYS said it also agrees to accept eligible students from IVC who meet CETY's international student application requirements and will issue the necessary documents for visa application if needed.

CETYS will allow IVC students to receive a 100 percent tuition waiver if they are accepted into its International Summer Program at the Ensenada campus.

The university also agrees to accept up to five students for its entrepreneurship program with 90 percent of the tuition covered, said IVC.

“I am excited for the ongoing collaboration with universities located in the region. This MOU highlights the binational partnership and IVC’s commitment to increasing pathway opportunities for students,” said Alexis Villa, IVC’s Vice President of Student Services & Equity, Student Services. “CETYS Universidad offers pathways in engineering and corporate law that will make it possible for IVC students interested in those pathways to transfer and stay in the region.”

Here are the following that the two schools have agreed to:

Allow students to study abroad for short periods or the duration of training at the host institution;

Increase the number of students participating in study abroad programs by giving opportunities to those with low financial resources;

Create opportunities for cross-collaboration between faculty, staff, and administrators at both institutions to advance diversity, equity, belonging, and inclusion through cross-cultural events, workshops, and guest lectures.

This agreement is a part of IVC's ongoing effort to expand education opportunity access for its students.

IVC said this agreement is a step in taking action under Assembly Bill 91 to increase access to higher education for low-income students who live within 45 miles of the California-Mexico border.

For more information, contact IVC at 760-355-6551.