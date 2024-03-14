Tierra Del Sol Elementary School hosted its first Career Day event

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School got to experience what they might want to be when they grow up.

Many local agencies came out for career day on Thursday to provide educational booths and demonstrations for preschool through sixth-grade students.

There were police officers, dentists, and even our very own news anchors on hand.

"I just want to thank all of agencies. I want to thank KYMA for being out here. We have a large school population and I just am very excited that our students get to see the connection between what they're learning in school and the workplace and exploring different careers," said Gema Felix, Principal at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School.

This is the school's first career day but they plan on making it an annual event.