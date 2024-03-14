Skip to Content
Harvest Preparatory Academy to host its Registration Fun Night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school started its early registration for the new school year in Yuma.

Harvest Preparatory Academy will have a Registration Fun Night with games, food, and activities for new and current students.

School counselors will be available to help enroll students.

Registration is open to all Yuma middle school students.

"For the new students we are asking to fill up the application, we're going to be giving tours every hour, we are going to have orientation with our high school advisors so they know what we got to offer in the high school level," said Brenda Quevedo, Harvest Preparatory Academy Office Manager.

The Registration Fun Night will be on Friday, March 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Harvest Preparatory Academy is located on 18th Street and Maple Avenue in Yuma.

