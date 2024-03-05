Skip to Content
AWC Visual and Performing Arts Department presents the Greek comedy, Lysistrata

Arizona Western College
today at 7:48 PM
Published 7:54 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Make love, not war.

Arizona Western College's Visual and Performing Arts Department invites you to the Greek comedy Lysistrata.

The play explores a group of women's quest to stop an endless war by refraining from contact with all men.

The show is rated PG-13 and is free to attend.

"It's so funny! I love working with the girls on the stage. We all are these Greek goddesses. Some of us are Greek goddesses, some of us are Athenians, some are Spartans, and I just love the interactions that I have with my female cast." said Christina Bloom, the President of the Theatre Club.

The show will be presented from March 7th to 10th at the AWC outdoor theatre from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Remember to bring your own seating.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

