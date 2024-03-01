New mechanical engineering program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local college starts a new career that could help develop new technology for local industries.

Northern Arizona University Yuma campus will start a mechanical engineering bachelor's program this spring.

The class includes a combination of physics, math, and chemistry.

"Our lives are better as progress in technology and science, so we need more people prepared to develop new systems new technology to improve our lives," said Jesus Mora, NAU Mechanical Engineering Program.

There's financial assistance available for this program.

For information and to enroll go to nau.edu.