Career & Technical Education Day for 200 high school students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Friday was Career & Technical Education Day for over 200 high school students.

The Department of Public Works hosted the event that prepares students for a wide range of high-skill, high-demand jobs.

The event featured over 20 different local departments including Rural Metro, Arizona Public Services, and Arizona Western College.

"The best part of it is really where the youth of tomorrow, or our future employees, have the opportunity to really interact with the careers available here within Yuma County," said Samuel Mendoza, Administrative Supervisor of the Department of Public Works.

This is the first year the Department of Public Works held the event.

They say they would like to continue this event annually.