Yuma County middle school teacher wins award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Superintendent's Office awarded a Crane Middle School teacher Thursday.

Amanda Cox is the latest recipient of the 'Good Things in Education' Award.

This award is given to teachers who exceed expectations and go above and beyond for their students.

"I love what our community has been doing for teachers and appreciating them and things with like the salaries and just like I feel more appreciated than ever in this position and it's nice to see the community giving back to teachers," said Amanda Cox, the Crane Middle School teacher.

The award comes with a gift of $100, sponsored by Dr. Kempton and Children's Dental. Amanda said she plans to spend that on her classroom.