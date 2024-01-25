NAU Yuma offering new Logistics and Supply Chain Certificate Program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Northern Arizona University (NAU) Yuma is now offering a Logistics and Supply Chain Management Certificate Program.

This will allow students to take advantage of the increased new semiconductor investment in Arizona.

According to the New York Times, since 2020, Arizona has received more semiconductor investments than any other U.S. state.

“What we have done in the business department is focus on the logistics and the supply chain support that needs to go along with that so that those industries can function well,” said Alex Steenstra.

The certificate will help fill Yuma’s growing need for more people in the logistics and supply chain business, according to NAU-Yuma.

It will be an 18-credit course that can be completed as quickly as six to seven months.

“These are advanced certificates so that those that complete it are ready for the job market. And so we've worked with stakeholders to update and to make the content of these certificates relevant,” said Steenstra.

NAU Yuma also plans to get high school students in the mix next fall through the State Technical Education District of Yuma.

“Juniors that are starting this logistics and supply chain management certificate, and so by the time they graduate from high school, they will also have completed this certificate,” said Steenstra.

Tuition for the certificate will be completely covered for those who are new undergraduate Arizona residents whose household income is up to $65,000 or certain members of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes.

However, they must also take the class in person.