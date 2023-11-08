AWC receives grant to provide scholarships for veterans interested in healthcare fields

AWC recently received a Congressionally Funded Community Projects Grant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said it was awarded a grant for veterans and their families interested in pursuing education in healthcare fields.

This grant's goal is to increase capacity in healthcare certificate and degree specialties.

Including to serve the higher education training and workforce development needs of military veterans and their dependents, said AWC.

“With the recent award of the Congressionally Funded Community Projects (CFCP) Grant to Arizona Western College, the institution is now better equipped to support veterans and their families in pursuing a career in healthcare. This grant not only expands the capacity of healthcare certificate and degree programs at the college, but also addresses the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in the region. By focusing on training and workforce development, this initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and employment opportunities for military veterans and their dependents, ultimately benefiting both the individuals and the healthcare industry as a whole,” said Reetika Dhawan, AWC Entrepreneurial College Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Workforce & Healthcare Programs. “We are grateful to Senators Kelly and Sinema for their support in this endeavor and look forward to providing our nation's heroes with the resources they need to succeed in civilian life.”

If you would like more information about tuition and fee funding options and requirements, contact AWC Veteran Services at veteran.services@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-7622.

Registration for spring classes begins on Monday, November 13.