New program will have school safety officers in public schools

Program will bring in off-duty officers to schools in 11 counties, including Yuma County

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne announced a new program for public schools.

The School Safety Program benefits 11 counties in Arizona and public schools will have a full-time school safety officer.

Horne stated more positions in the School Safety Program will be filled with armed law enforcement officers with no new funding required.

Even with the shortage of officers, Horne said officer positions in the schools would be filled.

The Arizona Department of Education said they have contracted with Off Duty Management which is a company that schedules off-duty officers to serve as campus School Safety Officers at multiple schools.

This is to make sure students, educators, and staff are protected in case of a school emergency or type of crime that requires the assistance of the law.

In Yuma County, the Somerton Elementary School District is under the School Safety Program.

