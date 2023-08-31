Local high school student selected for Governor’s Youth Commission

Angelo Villa says he's excited to be selected for an essential role

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Angelo Villa, a Cibola High School senior, was selected to serve in the Arizona's Governor's Youth Commission for the 2023-24 school year in the Drug and Substance Abuse sub-committee.

Villa will get to meet with fellow commissioners on a bi-weekly basis and at Quarterly Commission Meetings.

The Governor's Youth Commission is a group of Arizona high school students working together to identify and address the greatest challenges facing the state's youth through innovative community impact projects with young leaders across Arizona, and advising Governor Katie Hobbs.

The Yuma Union High School District said hundreds of students apply every year to join the Governor's Youth Commission and only 40-50 are selected to serve as Commissioners.

“I'm looking forward to being able to help Arizona and my community, showing others what hard work can do for everyone,” Villa added. “While in the substance abuse group, I can offer my perspective and gain new perspectives. By expanding my knowledge in subjects and areas, I need to familiarize myself with. I believe the commission will allow me to use my voice on the Substance Abuse sub-committee, which I am very excited about. I am eager to be part of a smaller group that will directly impact making positive changes.”

“Angelo is a big-picture thinker,” Cibola High School Counselor Andrea Hauck said. “He is an excellent communicator and enjoys hearing different perspectives on topics as they relate to his own life and the state of Arizona. I know his kind and relatable demeanor, coupled with his open mind, will serve this Commission authentically. There is no doubt he will represent Cibola High School and the City of Yuma in the most positive light.”