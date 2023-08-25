Kofa High School MCJROTC receives national recognition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma school receives national recognition for its youth leadership program.

The Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps has been named naval honor school for the third time in five years.

The program teaches students leadership, discipline, respect, and community service.

"It tells everyone that we are 10% of all Marine Corps JROTC in the nation and across the world because we have schools in other countries," said Sgt. Major Colen Laarman.

Kofa High School was one of more than 20 schools that earned this recognition.