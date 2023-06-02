Skip to Content
New middle school comes to Brawley

Padilla-Pace Middle School's name meaning holds importance

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Elementary School District announced the name of the new middle school in Brawley.

According to Gil Rebollar, it's been about 60 years since a new school has been built in Brawley.

This will be the second middle school in the whole city.

The name of the school is dedicated to two individuals that served in the City of Brawley.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.

