University of Arizona Yuma celebrates commencement on Friday

Arizona Western College, Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University, and University of Arizona will have their commencement ceremony on May 19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - University of Arizona-Yuma celebrates the 13th commencement in partnership with Arizona Western College on Friday, May 19.

UA Yuma is the local distance campus where students can have the University of Arizona experience while still staying in their hometown.

UA Yuma will celebrate its commencement in partnership with Arizona Western College, Northern Arizona University, and Arizona State University.

UA Yuma congratulates all of their hardworking graduates and highlights Outstanding Seniors for the class of 2023.

These Outstanding Seniors are David Coulter, Maria Chavez, Jisselle Romero, Susana Cubillas, and Luis Barreracastrejon.

UA Yuma is celebrating 53 graduates and welcomes them into the family of Wildcat graduates.

The commencement will be streamed through Arizona Western College's Facebook page HERE or AWC TV on cable channel 74 in Yuma.

From the KYMA team, congratulations graduates!

