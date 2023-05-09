Local high school student named Flinn Scholar

Flinn Foundation chooses 20 students across the nation as recipients out of almost 1,050 applicants

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kaylee Woods is a Cibola High School senior who was named a Flinn Scholar by the Flinn Foundation.

Flinn Scholarship applicants must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average, rank in the top five percent of their graduating class, and show leadership in extracurricular activities.

“I am very fortunate to have been chosen by the Flinn Foundation for this amazing scholarship,” Woods said. “I will make the most of all the wonderful opportunities that Flinn provides and hope to make Yuma proud.”

Woods is planning to double-major in Nonprofit Leadership and Management, and Psychology at Arizona State University - Barrett Honors College.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) says her goal after college is to help the Yuma community through policy or community work.

“Kaylee is a dynamic leader who possesses a genuine desire to positively impact the lives of others,” Cibola High School Counselor Andrea Hauck said. “She's had a great impact on the Cibola campus and I know she will continue to share her vision, empathy and spirit of service with the ASU community and beyond.”

YUHSD says Woods is the first Cibola student awarded the Flinn Scholarship since Edgar Melendrez in 2018.

The scholarship program covers the cost of tuition, fees, room, and board, and at least two study-abroad experiences.

Its financial package is valued at more than $130,000.

Flinn Scholars who attend Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, or University of Arizona benefit from working with top faculty and researchers.

Scholars will have the opportunity to meet business and civic leaders in their field and form their own community and alumni network.

From all of us at KYMA, congratulations Kaylee Woods!