Skip to Content
Education
By
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:47 AM

Kofa Fine Arts graduating class presents ‘Senior Showcase’

Yuma Union High School District

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kofa High School Fine Arts Department will have its 'Senior Showcase' to present the works of the Kofa Fine Arts Graduating Class of 2023.

The showcase will bring all of the fine arts programs together and will have an art walk with art and ceramics projects.

Including performances by theater, dance, choir, orchestra, and band.

The Senior Showcase will be happening on Wednesday, May 10 at the Kofa High School Auditorium.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the art walk.

Performances begin at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $5, presale tickets are available from any participating senior and at the door.

All proceeds will be awarded to two student finalists in the form of a scholarship.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content