Kofa Fine Arts graduating class presents ‘Senior Showcase’

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kofa High School Fine Arts Department will have its 'Senior Showcase' to present the works of the Kofa Fine Arts Graduating Class of 2023.

The showcase will bring all of the fine arts programs together and will have an art walk with art and ceramics projects.

Including performances by theater, dance, choir, orchestra, and band.

The Senior Showcase will be happening on Wednesday, May 10 at the Kofa High School Auditorium.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the art walk.

Performances begin at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $5, presale tickets are available from any participating senior and at the door.

All proceeds will be awarded to two student finalists in the form of a scholarship.