Veteran firefighter turned teacher is lighting a bright path for future EMS students

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After years of service to her community, one woman is on a mission to train high schoolers for a career of service.

Kim Elg is a 20-year veteran firefighter with Rural Metro turned teacher at San Luis High School.

Elg teaches and preps students for a career in Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Students go through the rigorous class and learn the fundamentals of being an emergency medical technician.

Students like Julietta Castaneda say she's grateful for the “opportunity to do real-life scenarios and hands-on learning.”

Hundreds of students have graduated with real-world experience.

Elg says for students “They take away the knowledge of what an EMT is and what they do how to perform patient assessment and just have that courage to walk up and help somebody that’s on their worse day of their life."

When asked why she does it?

“Because I love it, I was one of those that in high school that became an EMT," explains Elg.

More than two dozen students will graduate next month from the EMS program.