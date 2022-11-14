McGraw Elementary invites students to join the Bring Cheer Campaign

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Student Council of C.W. McGraw Elementary School launched its third year of the "Bring Cheer Campaign."

Accordingly, through a press release, this is holiday card and cheerful messages to Yuma community members.

Furthermore, their goal is to gather 5,000 holiday cards and deliver them to assisted living homes, shelters and first responders during the holiday season.

Background on the campaign

Originally launched in November 2020, the Bring Cheer Campaign also delivered cheerful holiday message to those isolated due to COVID-19.

Students across District One schools created 1,900 cards in the first year while they created 4,100 cards the second year.

With ever increasing participation, McGraw Student Council is hoping to collect and deliver 5,000 handmade and digital cards this holiday season.

Additional details

McGraw Student Council leader Mark De Young, “is encouraging each classroom to set aside

time to watch the invitation video and create a general holiday card that can bring cheer to

people who make a difference and/or need extra cheer during the holiday time.”

Lastly, all created cards can be sent to McGraw Elementary by Friday, December 2, 2022.

From there, the Student Council will count and sort the cards for delivery.

If you want to learn more about the "Bring Cheer Campaign," then click here.