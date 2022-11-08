Fifth graders become college students for a day
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Before heading to middle school, fifth grade students had the opportunity to experience the college life at Arizona Western College (AWC).
AWC invited the fifth graders on Thursday, November 3, 2022 to participate in the I'm Going to College event.
Overall, the fifth graders consisted of 142 students from Yuma Elementary District One schools.
Furthermore, 18 faculty members from AWC, Arizona State University and others volunteered to teach the students the college cirriculum.
In addition, students enjoyed lunch on the lawn with real college students, meeting the AWC Cheer squad, and experienced an achievement ceremony.
“We are planting the seeds of the future to help college ideas grow into career goals,” said Biridiana Martinez, AWC Admissions, Recruitment & Outreach Coordinator.
“The I’m Going to College event provides early college awareness to students in our community with an exceptional hands-on experience.”
