Chicanos Por La Causa is looking for nominations for this year’s Esperanza Awards

The Esperanza Latino Teachers Award recognizes those teachers that have gone above and beyond

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We all have that special teacher who made a profound impression on us. The one that took the time to connect and to inspire.

For me, it was Mr. Phelan, Kofa High School, his commitment to education laid the foundation for the person I am today. It's important, that we show appreciation for all those men and women who are devoted to education.

That's why each year, Chicanos Por La Causa a nonprofit tasked with helping those in need holds its Esperanza Latino Teachers Awards. In its 23rd year, the group calls on parents for nominations.

From now and on until March 18, Arizona parents are asked to nominate a teacher that has inspired their child and has made an impact in their lives.

Nominees will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. that eventing

On April 11, CPLC will announce the four teachers selected for this year's award. The winners will be presented with $5,000 prize and each of their schools will receive $2,500.