Educators take a page from Hollywood to teach Black history

The idea stems from the popular Cash Cab series

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Student Leadership Coordinator Shara Skinner and her colleagues brainstormed on how to spread awareness about Black History Month and have a good time in doing so.

So, one idea placed on the table was their own version of the Cash Cab television series. In the series, a cab driver would pick up fares, ask questions and the passenger would either win money or be dropped off.

So, Skinner grabbed the keys to a golf cart, and she and her team took to the Arizona Western College campus. As they cruised around they asked students if they'd like a ride and once onboard, informed them of the rules.

In the time that we joined them on their trek around campus, most students could answer at least one or two questions. The questions ranged from the first black person to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, to famous black authors.

Even those that were dropped off, received some very nice parting gifts.

Skinner says that overall the experience was a positive one and she and her team have big plans for next year.