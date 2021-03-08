District One begins in-person learning: Here’s the plan

Education

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's deja-vu as students from Yuma School District One head back into the classroom, again.

This time of year after the pandemic began and with new promise as most teachers receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The District's Superintendent James Sheldahl said about 70% of its teachers have so far received the COVID-19 vaccine.

This thanks to the Yuma County Public Health Services District, which allocated vaccine appointments specifically for teachers to get their doses.

Superintendent Sheldahl said a majority of students would be making the return. However, those families not yet comfortable still have the option to continue distanced learning.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recently announced schools must return to the classroom by March 15. District One's decision came before the governor's order.

Superintendent Sheldahl referring to local metrics that showed a downward trend of COVID-19 cases and access to vaccines.

The schools must set COVID-19 safety precautions to ensure no outbreaks happen among the students/staff. If an outbreak was to happen, the district said schools are prepared to handle containing the spread.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition News 11's Crystal Jimenez speaks with District One teachers on the transition back and what students can expect.