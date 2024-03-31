Scuba-diving Easter bunny hunts for eggs in Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A scuba-diving Easter bunny was the star of an underwater Easter egg hunt in the Florida Keys.

The bunny was busy working underwater in the Florida Keys Sunday, hiding hard-boiled eggs on the ocean floor.

Divers and snorkelers followed the bunny, all hoping to find the lucky golden egg, which comes with a gold pendant from a local jeweler.

The underwater easter egg hunt is scheduled every year to promote marine resource protection with a fun twist.