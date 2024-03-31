Skip to Content
Easter

Scuba-diving Easter bunny hunts for eggs in Florida Keys

By ,
today at 11:10 AM
Published 11:18 AM

ISLAMORADA, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A scuba-diving Easter bunny was the star of an underwater Easter egg hunt in the Florida Keys.

The bunny was busy working underwater in the Florida Keys Sunday, hiding hard-boiled eggs on the ocean floor.

Divers and snorkelers followed the bunny, all hoping to find the lucky golden egg, which comes with a gold pendant from a local jeweler.

The underwater easter egg hunt is scheduled every year to promote marine resource protection with a fun twist.

Article Topic Follows: Easter

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content