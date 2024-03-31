Skip to Content
Easter

Missouri police helicopter drops thousands of Easter eggs

By ,
today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:41 PM

CLEVER, Mo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Children in Clever, Missouri, sprinted to claim a share after the local police department dropped thousands of Easter eggs from a department helicopter as part of seasonal festivities on Saturday, March 30.

Footage released by the Clever Police Department shows the drop, which they said contained more than 10,000 eggs.

Children can be seen running onto the field as soon as the all-clear is given to claim a share.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

