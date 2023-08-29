FBI Phoenix offers safe online surfing advice

The FBI has a free computer literacy program to help educate children about the internet

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - FBI Phoenix said they want to educate parents and students on how to safely search and be online as kids go back to school.

Since students spend more time on the internet, technology continues to advance and FBI Phoenix said there are ways everyone can be safe online.

The FBI said it has developed a free computer literacy program called "Safe Online Surfing" where teachers, administrators, and parents can utilize it to help protect children.

The program has age-specific materials for third to eighth grade and is available in English and Spanish.

It also has a series of grade-appropriate online games that allow kids to have fun while also learning online lessons.

According to FBI Phoenix, the program can help students explore what good online etiquette looks like, manage cyber bullies, importance of good passwords and double authentication, download safely, screen friend requests responsibly, and the dangers of plagiarism and privacy violations.

Here are some helpful tips for parents from the FBI:

Talk to your kids about what kinds of information, photos and videos are appropriate to post online—and what’s not.

Remind them that one picture to a friend can lead to an entire school seeing that photo.

Teach your kids how to limit the information they put online. They shouldn’t be posting their full name, date of birth, and school information on social media platforms.

Explain that free software, apps, and downloads can be illegal, and some may open up your phone and computer to potential malware attacks.

For more information about the Safe Online Surfing program, go to sos.fbi.gov.