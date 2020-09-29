Tech Talk: Amazon unveils new high-tech devices

Technology

Alexa gets an update and home security gets more mobile - NBC's Liz McLaughlin reports

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Amazon hopes its newest devices will really take off, both literally and figuratively.

Among the new offerings the Ring "Always Home Cam."

Ring's "Always Home Cam"

"It flies around your house and it can fly to a certain part of the house to see what's happening " says Jason Hiner with CNET.

Amazon aims to bring smart security to the air, and to the road, with a new lineup of Ring cameras and alarms for your car.

The company is also getting into cloud gaming with Amazon Luna.

The "Luna" wifi game controller

"That is essentially a wifi, cloud-enabled controller, you buy that controller. You can connect it to a bunch of different devices …"

Rounding out its announcement of more than a dozen new devices - redesigned Echo smart speakers, including the Echo Show. It can follow you.

Amazon is betting interests in its smart home devices will only grow as Americans embrace the "new normal."

"A lot of what we're doing is even more applicable in a world where your home is your office… it's your school… it's your movie theater" says David Limp with Amazon.

It's a situation that means big bucks for e-commerce. Amazon is already seeing record says ahead of Prime Day. And, the busy holiday shopping season is right around the corner.

The company postponed Prime Day, Amazon's annual sale holiday, because of the pandemic. It's now scheduled for October 13.