TECH TALK: Limiting screen time for stay-at-home children

(KYMA, KECY)- The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the sharp rise of stuck-at-home children, resulting in the possibility doing something that could cause long-lasting damage both physically and mentally.

More children are turning to smartphones, laptops, or desktops now more than every since the Covid-19 crisis forced them to stay at home longer.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens says "We're seeing in the data that Qustodio has gathered since the shutdown and since the whole pandemic started kids use has easily doubled."

More and more parents are trying to limit their children's screen time to avoid old disks. Something that Dr. Emily Mudd who is a Pediatric Psyschologist at the Cleveland Clinic reiterates.



"We know that especially in children that this can lead to difficulties with sleep patterns, emotional difficulties, behavioral difficulties and academic difficulties at times".

Since the last few weeks of the last school year were saved by online classrooms, it has also forced a review about screen time beyond the classroom.

Qustodio is a device-monitoring app that parents can utilize who limit electronic device use for children.

"It's important for them to take breaks, at least every hour and for younger kids every 30 minutes or so" says Dr. Beurkens.

Dr. Beurkens also adds that blue light from screens can strain the young eyes of children.